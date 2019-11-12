Alembic Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 23.65 crore, down 29.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.65 crore in September 2019 down 29.53% from Rs. 33.56 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 108.88 crore in September 2019 up 23.21% from Rs. 88.37 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.23 crore in September 2019 up 15.24% from Rs. 30.57 crore in September 2018.

Alembic EPS has increased to Rs. 4.24 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in September 2018.

Alembic shares closed at 49.95 on November 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 22.88% returns over the last 6 months and 14.96% over the last 12 months.