Alembic Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.24 crore, down 36.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.24 crore in March 2022 down 36.88% from Rs. 28.89 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.91 crore in March 2022 down 98.73% from Rs. 71.94 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.32 crore in March 2022 up 28.42% from Rs. 5.70 crore in March 2021.

Alembic EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 2.80 in March 2021.

Alembic shares closed at 75.30 on May 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -30.37% returns over the last 6 months and -42.10% over the last 12 months.