Alembic Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 11.48 crore, down 54.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.48 crore in March 2020 down 54.66% from Rs. 25.32 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 115.43 crore in March 2020 up 107.83% from Rs. 55.54 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 56.62 crore in March 2020 up 896.83% from Rs. 5.68 crore in March 2019.

Alembic EPS has increased to Rs. 4.50 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.15 in March 2019.

Alembic shares closed at 51.85 on May 22, 2020 (NSE) and has given 22.00% returns over the last 6 months and 24.94% over the last 12 months.