Alembic Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.48 crore, up 13.49% Y-o-Y

January 29, 2021 / 09:34 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alembic are:

Net Sales at Rs 14.48 crore in December 2020 up 13.49% from Rs. 12.76 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.59 crore in December 2020 up 25.81% from Rs. 68.03 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.92 crore in December 2020 up 256.7% from Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2019.

Alembic EPS has increased to Rs. 3.33 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.65 in December 2019.

Alembic shares closed at 94.10 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 21.18% returns over the last 6 months and 63.37% over the last 12 months.

Alembic
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations14.4816.7612.76
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations14.4816.7612.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2.093.101.47
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.360.642.08
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost5.595.795.22
Depreciation1.020.970.93
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses4.254.754.11
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.891.51-1.05
Other Income3.022.682.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.904.191.01
Interest0.100.080.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.804.110.94
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax5.804.110.94
Tax0.930.890.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.873.220.93
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.873.220.93
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates80.7293.5767.10
Net P/L After M.I & Associates85.5996.7968.03
Equity Share Capital51.3651.3651.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.333.772.65
Diluted EPS3.333.772.65
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.333.772.65
Diluted EPS3.333.772.65
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Alembic #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: Jan 29, 2021 09:22 am

