Alembic Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 12.76 crore, down 47.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.76 crore in December 2019 down 47.51% from Rs. 24.31 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 68.03 crore in December 2019 up 28.36% from Rs. 53.00 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.94 crore in December 2019 down 58.37% from Rs. 4.66 crore in December 2018.

Alembic EPS has increased to Rs. 2.65 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.05 in December 2018.

Alembic shares closed at 54.40 on February 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 28.00% returns over the last 6 months and 31.08% over the last 12 months.