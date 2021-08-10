Alchemist Corp Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore, down 48.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.06 crore in June 2021 down 48.59% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021 down 140.28% from Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2021 down 116.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2020.

Alchemist Corp shares closed at 7.70 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 14.93% returns over the last 6 months and 13.24% over the last 12 months.