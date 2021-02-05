Alchemist Corp Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, down 27.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in December 2020 down 27.37% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2020 down 64.04% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2020 down 55.56% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.

Alchemist Corp EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.15 in December 2019.

Alchemist Corp shares closed at 7.05 on February 02, 2021 (BSE)