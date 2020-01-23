Alchemist Corp Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, up 68.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in December 2019 up 68.19% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019 up 41.42% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019 up 50% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2018.

Alchemist Corp EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2018.

Alchemist Corp shares closed at 10.93 on January 10, 2020 (BSE)