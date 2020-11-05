Alchemist Corp Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 3.13% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alchemist Corporation are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in September 2020 up 3.13% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020 down 641% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2020 down 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2019.
Alchemist Corp shares closed at 6.81 on November 04, 2020 (BSE) and has given -23.74% returns over the last 6 months and -51.36% over the last 12 months.
|Alchemist Corporation
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.07
|0.11
|0.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.07
|0.11
|0.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.03
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.05
|0.03
|0.03
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|0.05
|0.00
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|0.05
|0.00
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.01
|0.05
|0.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.01
|0.05
|0.00
|Tax
|--
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.01
|0.04
|0.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.01
|0.04
|0.00
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.01
|0.04
|0.00
|Equity Share Capital
|4.91
|4.91
|4.91
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.08
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.08
|-0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.08
|-0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.08
|-0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 5, 2020 04:22 pm