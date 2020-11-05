Alchemist Corp Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore, up 3.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.07 crore in September 2020 up 3.13% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2020 down 641% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2020 down 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2019.

Alchemist Corp shares closed at 6.81 on November 04, 2020 (BSE) and has given -23.74% returns over the last 6 months and -51.36% over the last 12 months.