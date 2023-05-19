Albert David Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 81.42 crore, up 9.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.42 crore in March 2023 up 9.48% from Rs. 74.37 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.73 crore in March 2023 down 10.54% from Rs. 4.17 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.60 crore in March 2023 up 2.89% from Rs. 9.33 crore in March 2022.

Albert David EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.54 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.31 in March 2022.

Albert David shares closed at 603.85 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.44% returns over the last 6 months and 13.61% over the last 12 months.