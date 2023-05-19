English
    Albert David Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 81.42 crore, up 9.48% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 08:08 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Albert David are:

    Net Sales at Rs 81.42 crore in March 2023 up 9.48% from Rs. 74.37 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.73 crore in March 2023 down 10.54% from Rs. 4.17 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.60 crore in March 2023 up 2.89% from Rs. 9.33 crore in March 2022.

    Albert David EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.54 in March 2023 from Rs. 7.31 in March 2022.

    Albert David shares closed at 603.85 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.44% returns over the last 6 months and 13.61% over the last 12 months.

    Albert David
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations81.4274.5774.37
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations81.4274.5774.37
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.6216.6812.74
    Purchase of Traded Goods21.5411.2417.23
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.73-3.57-2.87
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.2320.3020.59
    Depreciation2.302.062.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses24.1721.6316.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.296.237.62
    Other Income0.017.46-0.69
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.3013.696.94
    Interest0.110.110.17
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.1913.586.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.1913.586.77
    Tax3.463.032.59
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.7310.554.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.7310.554.17
    Equity Share Capital5.715.715.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.5418.487.31
    Diluted EPS6.5418.487.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.5418.487.31
    Diluted EPS6.5418.487.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

