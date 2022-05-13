Albert David Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.37 crore, up 31.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.37 crore in March 2022 up 31.08% from Rs. 56.74 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.17 crore in March 2022 down 42.75% from Rs. 7.29 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.33 crore in March 2022 down 15.79% from Rs. 11.08 crore in March 2021.

Albert David EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.31 in March 2022 from Rs. 12.78 in March 2021.

Albert David shares closed at 517.85 on May 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.78% returns over the last 6 months and 15.69% over the last 12 months.