Albert David Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.37 crore, up 31.08% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2022 / 12:01 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Albert David are:

Net Sales at Rs 74.37 crore in March 2022 up 31.08% from Rs. 56.74 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.17 crore in March 2022 down 42.75% from Rs. 7.29 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.33 crore in March 2022 down 15.79% from Rs. 11.08 crore in March 2021.

Albert David EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.31 in March 2022 from Rs. 12.78 in March 2021.

Albert David shares closed at 517.85 on May 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.78% returns over the last 6 months and 15.69% over the last 12 months.

Albert David
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 74.37 71.70 56.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 74.37 71.70 56.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 12.74 12.79 9.38
Purchase of Traded Goods 17.23 14.73 13.96
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.87 -1.62 -5.32
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.59 20.37 20.32
Depreciation 2.39 2.31 2.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 16.68 18.17 11.82
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.62 4.95 4.54
Other Income -0.69 6.03 4.48
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.94 10.98 9.03
Interest 0.17 0.10 0.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.77 10.87 8.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.77 10.87 8.85
Tax 2.59 2.91 1.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.17 7.97 7.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.17 7.97 7.29
Equity Share Capital 5.71 5.71 5.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.31 13.96 12.78
Diluted EPS 7.31 13.96 12.78
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.31 13.96 12.78
Diluted EPS 7.31 13.96 12.78
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Albert David #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: May 13, 2022 11:57 am
