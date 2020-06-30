Albert David Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 60.00 crore, down 11.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Albert David are:
Net Sales at Rs 60.00 crore in March 2020 down 11.35% from Rs. 67.69 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.30 crore in March 2020 down 144.47% from Rs. 7.42 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2020 down 110.84% from Rs. 13.28 crore in March 2019.
Albert David shares closed at 466.45 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 14.90% returns over the last 6 months and 18.46% over the last 12 months.
|Albert David
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|60.00
|79.56
|67.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|60.00
|79.56
|67.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.01
|14.79
|14.56
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|14.62
|14.77
|10.63
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.09
|-2.46
|-2.30
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|22.74
|20.99
|21.05
|Depreciation
|2.04
|1.89
|1.74
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.02
|24.73
|13.67
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.33
|4.84
|8.34
|Other Income
|0.84
|2.94
|3.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.48
|7.79
|11.54
|Interest
|0.19
|0.19
|0.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.68
|7.59
|11.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.68
|7.59
|11.38
|Tax
|-0.38
|2.34
|3.96
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.30
|5.25
|7.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.30
|5.25
|7.42
|Equity Share Capital
|5.71
|5.71
|5.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.78
|9.20
|12.99
|Diluted EPS
|-5.78
|9.20
|12.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-5.78
|9.20
|12.99
|Diluted EPS
|-5.78
|9.20
|12.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 09:37 am