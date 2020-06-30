Albert David Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 60.00 crore, down 11.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.00 crore in March 2020 down 11.35% from Rs. 67.69 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.30 crore in March 2020 down 144.47% from Rs. 7.42 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.44 crore in March 2020 down 110.84% from Rs. 13.28 crore in March 2019.

Albert David shares closed at 466.45 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 14.90% returns over the last 6 months and 18.46% over the last 12 months.