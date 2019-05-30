Albert David Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 67.69 crore, down 2.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.69 crore in March 2019 down 2.1% from Rs. 69.14 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.42 crore in March 2019 up 28.32% from Rs. 5.78 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.28 crore in March 2019 down 13.43% from Rs. 15.34 crore in March 2018.

Albert David EPS has increased to Rs. 12.99 in March 2019 from Rs. 10.12 in March 2018.

Albert David shares closed at 490.55 on May 29, 2019 (NSE) and has given 18.06% returns over the last 6 months and 26.43% over the last 12 months.