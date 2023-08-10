Albert David Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 91.95 crore, down 1.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 91.95 crore in June 2023 down 1.34% from Rs. 93.20 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.49 crore in June 2023 up 1238.15% from Rs. 1.76 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.12 crore in June 2023 up 370.8% from Rs. 6.61 crore in June 2022.

Albert David EPS has increased to Rs. 41.16 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.08 in June 2022.

Albert David shares closed at 826.10 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 45.76% returns over the last 6 months and 52.29% over the last 12 months.