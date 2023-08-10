English
    Albert David Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 91.95 crore, down 1.34% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 09:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Albert David are:

    Net Sales at Rs 91.95 crore in June 2023 down 1.34% from Rs. 93.20 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.49 crore in June 2023 up 1238.15% from Rs. 1.76 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.12 crore in June 2023 up 370.8% from Rs. 6.61 crore in June 2022.

    Albert David EPS has increased to Rs. 41.16 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.08 in June 2022.

    Albert David shares closed at 826.10 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 45.76% returns over the last 6 months and 52.29% over the last 12 months.

    Albert David
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations91.9581.4293.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations91.9581.4293.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials15.4512.6217.03
    Purchase of Traded Goods15.3321.5415.11
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.91-3.732.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost22.2017.2322.63
    Depreciation1.852.302.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.0724.1724.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.147.2910.09
    Other Income18.130.01-5.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.277.304.49
    Interest0.080.110.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.197.194.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax29.197.194.38
    Tax5.703.462.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.493.731.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.493.731.76
    Equity Share Capital5.715.715.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS41.166.543.08
    Diluted EPS41.166.543.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS41.166.543.08
    Diluted EPS41.166.543.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 09:00 pm

