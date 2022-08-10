Albert David Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 93.20 crore, up 14.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 93.20 crore in June 2022 up 14.92% from Rs. 81.10 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.76 crore in June 2022 down 83.19% from Rs. 10.45 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.61 crore in June 2022 down 57.05% from Rs. 15.39 crore in June 2021.

Albert David EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.08 in June 2022 from Rs. 18.30 in June 2021.

Albert David shares closed at 560.30 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.29% returns over the last 6 months and -2.02% over the last 12 months.