Albert David Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 81.10 crore, up 50.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.10 crore in June 2021 up 50.94% from Rs. 53.73 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.45 crore in June 2021 up 1083.93% from Rs. 1.06 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.39 crore in June 2021 up 3747.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2020.

Albert David EPS has increased to Rs. 18.30 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.86 in June 2020.

Albert David shares closed at 637.10 on August 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 51.40% returns over the last 6 months and 29.23% over the last 12 months.