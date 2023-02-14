 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Albert David Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.57 crore, up 4% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:51 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Albert David are:

Net Sales at Rs 74.57 crore in December 2022 up 4% from Rs. 71.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.55 crore in December 2022 up 32.4% from Rs. 7.97 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.75 crore in December 2022 up 18.51% from Rs. 13.29 crore in December 2021.

Albert David
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 74.57 92.38 71.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 74.57 92.38 71.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 16.68 17.21 12.79
Purchase of Traded Goods 11.24 16.27 14.73
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.57 0.63 -1.62
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 20.30 20.91 20.37
Depreciation 2.06 2.07 2.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.63 23.12 18.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.23 12.18 4.95
Other Income 7.46 13.53 6.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.69 25.71 10.98
Interest 0.11 0.13 0.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.58 25.58 10.87
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.58 25.58 10.87
Tax 3.03 5.45 2.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.55 20.14 7.97
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.55 20.14 7.97
Equity Share Capital 5.71 5.71 5.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.48 35.29 13.96
Diluted EPS 18.48 35.29 13.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 18.48 35.29 13.96
Diluted EPS 18.48 35.29 13.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited