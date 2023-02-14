Albert David Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.57 crore, up 4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 74.57 crore in December 2022 up 4% from Rs. 71.70 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.55 crore in December 2022 up 32.4% from Rs. 7.97 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.75 crore in December 2022 up 18.51% from Rs. 13.29 crore in December 2021.