    Albert David Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 74.57 crore, up 4% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Albert David are:

    Net Sales at Rs 74.57 crore in December 2022 up 4% from Rs. 71.70 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.55 crore in December 2022 up 32.4% from Rs. 7.97 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.75 crore in December 2022 up 18.51% from Rs. 13.29 crore in December 2021.

    Albert David EPS has increased to Rs. 18.48 in December 2022 from Rs. 13.96 in December 2021.

    Albert David shares closed at 571.35 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.61% returns over the last 6 months and -6.52% over the last 12 months.

    Albert David
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations74.5792.3871.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations74.5792.3871.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials16.6817.2112.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods11.2416.2714.73
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.570.63-1.62
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost20.3020.9120.37
    Depreciation2.062.072.31
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.6323.1218.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.2312.184.95
    Other Income7.4613.536.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.6925.7110.98
    Interest0.110.130.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.5825.5810.87
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.5825.5810.87
    Tax3.035.452.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.5520.147.97
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.5520.147.97
    Equity Share Capital5.715.715.71
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.4835.2913.96
    Diluted EPS18.4835.2913.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.4835.2913.96
    Diluted EPS18.4835.2913.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

