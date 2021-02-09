Albert David Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 65.29 crore, down 17.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.29 crore in December 2020 down 17.93% from Rs. 79.56 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.12 crore in December 2020 up 16.51% from Rs. 5.25 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.60 crore in December 2020 up 9.5% from Rs. 9.68 crore in December 2019.

Albert David EPS has increased to Rs. 10.72 in December 2020 from Rs. 9.20 in December 2019.

Albert David shares closed at 458.90 on February 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given -10.97% returns over the last 6 months and -9.59% over the last 12 months.