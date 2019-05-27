Alankit Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 38.00 crore, up 53.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 38.00 crore in March 2019 up 53.01% from Rs. 24.83 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.54 crore in March 2019 down 26.5% from Rs. 7.53 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.91 crore in March 2019 up 31.4% from Rs. 6.02 crore in March 2018.

Alankit EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.53 in March 2018.

Alankit shares closed at 36.65 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 86.04% returns over the last 6 months and 17.28% over the last 12 months.