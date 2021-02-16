Alankit Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 29.15 crore, up 4.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.15 crore in December 2020 up 4.51% from Rs. 27.89 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.55 crore in December 2020 down 12.99% from Rs. 4.08 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.32 crore in December 2020 down 27.32% from Rs. 7.32 crore in December 2019.

Alankit EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.29 in December 2019.

Alankit shares closed at 16.10 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given -10.31% returns over the last 6 months and 6.62% over the last 12 months.