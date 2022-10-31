Alankit Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.19 crore, down 60.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.19 crore in September 2022 down 60.23% from Rs. 33.16 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 46.29 crore in September 2022 down 3352.86% from Rs. 1.42 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.42 crore in September 2022 down 130.28% from Rs. 4.69 crore in September 2021.

Alankit shares closed at 11.40 on October 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.28% returns over the last 6 months and -35.41% over the last 12 months.