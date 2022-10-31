 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Alankit Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.19 crore, down 60.23% Y-o-Y

Oct 31, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alankit are:

Net Sales at Rs 13.19 crore in September 2022 down 60.23% from Rs. 33.16 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 46.29 crore in September 2022 down 3352.86% from Rs. 1.42 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.42 crore in September 2022 down 130.28% from Rs. 4.69 crore in September 2021.

Alankit shares closed at 11.40 on October 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.28% returns over the last 6 months and -35.41% over the last 12 months.

Alankit
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 13.19 34.22 33.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 13.19 34.22 33.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 11.47 8.54 5.86
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.46 -0.17 -0.39
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.82 10.95 17.30
Depreciation 1.90 2.13 2.11
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.02 7.69 7.35
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -16.56 5.07 0.94
Other Income 13.24 1.58 1.64
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.32 6.65 2.58
Interest 0.49 0.48 0.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.81 6.17 2.26
Exceptional Items -50.09 -- --
P/L Before Tax -53.91 6.17 2.26
Tax -4.21 1.52 0.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -49.69 4.65 1.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -49.69 4.65 1.42
Minority Interest 3.40 -0.23 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -46.29 4.42 1.42
Equity Share Capital 14.30 14.30 14.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.24 0.31 0.03
Diluted EPS -3.24 0.31 0.03
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.24 0.31 0.03
Diluted EPS -3.24 0.31 0.03
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 31, 2022 09:55 am
