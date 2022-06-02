 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Alankit Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 28.94 crore, up 3.49% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:39 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alankit are:

Net Sales at Rs 28.94 crore in March 2022 up 3.49% from Rs. 27.97 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.43 crore in March 2022 down 415.14% from Rs. 1.41 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.31 crore in March 2022 down 159.23% from Rs. 3.90 crore in March 2021.

Alankit shares closed at 12.25 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.47% returns over the last 6 months and -32.13% over the last 12 months.

Alankit
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 28.94 33.93 27.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 28.94 33.93 27.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.65 7.13 5.19
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.86 -1.46 0.18
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.36 13.41 13.81
Depreciation 2.40 2.17 1.26
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.56 7.70 6.21
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.88 4.97 1.32
Other Income 3.17 1.28 1.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.71 6.25 2.64
Interest 0.35 0.51 0.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -5.06 5.74 2.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -5.06 5.74 2.20
Tax -0.71 3.53 0.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.35 2.21 1.41
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.35 2.21 1.41
Minority Interest -0.09 -0.13 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -4.43 2.08 1.41
Equity Share Capital 14.30 14.30 14.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.31 0.15 0.10
Diluted EPS -0.31 0.15 0.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.31 0.15 0.10
Diluted EPS -0.31 0.15 0.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:22 pm
