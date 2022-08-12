Alankit Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.22 crore, up 6.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.22 crore in June 2022 up 6.55% from Rs. 32.12 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.42 crore in June 2022 up 23.41% from Rs. 3.58 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.78 crore in June 2022 up 11.85% from Rs. 7.85 crore in June 2021.

Alankit EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.22 in June 2021.

Alankit shares closed at 11.55 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -34.56% returns over the last 6 months and -20.62% over the last 12 months.