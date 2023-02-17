 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Alankit Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 116.10 crore, up 242.21% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:20 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alankit are:

Net Sales at Rs 116.10 crore in December 2022 up 242.21% from Rs. 33.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.42 crore in December 2022 up 64.36% from Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.14 crore in December 2022 down 50.83% from Rs. 8.42 crore in December 2021.

Alankit
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 116.10 13.19 33.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 116.10 13.19 33.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 85.60 11.47 7.13
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.01 -1.46 -1.46
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.80 10.82 13.41
Depreciation 1.97 1.90 2.17
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.74 7.02 7.70
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.98 -16.56 4.97
Other Income -6.81 13.24 1.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.17 -3.32 6.25
Interest 0.52 0.49 0.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.64 -3.81 5.74
Exceptional Items -- -50.09 --
P/L Before Tax 1.64 -53.91 5.74
Tax -2.66 -4.21 3.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.31 -49.69 2.21
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.31 -49.69 2.21
Minority Interest -0.89 3.40 -0.13
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 3.42 -46.29 2.08
Equity Share Capital 14.30 14.30 14.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.24 -3.24 0.15
Diluted EPS 0.24 -3.24 0.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.24 -3.24 0.15
Diluted EPS 0.24 -3.24 0.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited