Alankit Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 116.10 crore, up 242.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 116.10 crore in December 2022 up 242.21% from Rs. 33.93 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.42 crore in December 2022 up 64.36% from Rs. 2.08 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.14 crore in December 2022 down 50.83% from Rs. 8.42 crore in December 2021.