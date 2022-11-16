Alan Scott Ind. Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 61.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in September 2022 up 61.7% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2022 down 298.95% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2022 down 288.89% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021.

Alan Scott Ind. shares closed at 52.80 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -58.38% returns over the last 6 months and -62.96% over the last 12 months.