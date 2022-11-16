 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Alan Scott Ind. Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 61.7% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alan Scott Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in September 2022 up 61.7% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2022 down 298.95% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2022 down 288.89% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021.

Alan Scott Ind. shares closed at 52.80 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -58.38% returns over the last 6 months and -62.96% over the last 12 months.

Alan Scott Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.04 0.05 0.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.04 0.05 0.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.00 0.22 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.01
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.02 -0.20 -0.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.23 0.28 0.04
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.12 0.17 0.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.36 -0.44 -0.16
Other Income -- 0.00 0.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.36 -0.43 0.18
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.36 -0.43 0.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.36 -0.43 0.18
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.36 -0.43 0.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.36 -0.43 0.18
Equity Share Capital 1.83 1.83 1.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.97 -2.38 0.99
Diluted EPS -1.97 -2.38 1.27
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.97 -2.38 0.99
Diluted EPS -1.97 -2.38 1.27
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:22 am