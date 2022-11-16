Alan Scott Ind. Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 61.7% Y-o-Y
November 16, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alan Scott Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in September 2022 up 61.7% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2022 down 298.95% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2022 down 288.89% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021.
Alan Scott Ind. shares closed at 52.80 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -58.38% returns over the last 6 months and -62.96% over the last 12 months.
|Alan Scott Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.04
|0.05
|0.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.04
|0.05
|0.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.00
|0.22
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.02
|-0.20
|-0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.23
|0.28
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.12
|0.17
|0.13
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.36
|-0.44
|-0.16
|Other Income
|--
|0.00
|0.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.36
|-0.43
|0.18
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.36
|-0.43
|0.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.36
|-0.43
|0.18
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.36
|-0.43
|0.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.36
|-0.43
|0.18
|Equity Share Capital
|1.83
|1.83
|1.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.97
|-2.38
|0.99
|Diluted EPS
|-1.97
|-2.38
|1.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.97
|-2.38
|0.99
|Diluted EPS
|-1.97
|-2.38
|1.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited