English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference at just 600 INR for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Alan Scott Ind. Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore, up 61.7% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alan Scott Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.04 crore in September 2022 up 61.7% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2022 down 298.95% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2022 down 288.89% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021.

    Alan Scott Ind. shares closed at 52.80 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given -58.38% returns over the last 6 months and -62.96% over the last 12 months.

    Alan Scott Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.040.050.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.040.050.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.000.22--
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.02-0.20-0.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.230.280.04
    Depreciation0.020.020.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.120.170.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.36-0.44-0.16
    Other Income--0.000.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.36-0.430.18
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.36-0.430.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.36-0.430.18
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.36-0.430.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.36-0.430.18
    Equity Share Capital1.831.831.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.97-2.380.99
    Diluted EPS-1.97-2.381.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.97-2.380.99
    Diluted EPS-1.97-2.381.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Alan Scott Ind #Alan Scott Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:22 am