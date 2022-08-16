Alan Scott Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 211.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in June 2022 up 211.98% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2022 down 286.09% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022 down 278.26% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021.

Alan Scott Ind shares closed at 121.30 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -32.80% returns over the last 6 months