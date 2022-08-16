 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Alan Scott Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 211.98% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 01:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alan Scott Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in June 2022 up 211.98% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2022 down 286.09% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022 down 278.26% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021.

Alan Scott Ind shares closed at 121.30 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -32.80% returns over the last 6 months

Alan Scott Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.05 0.01 0.02
Other Operating Income -- 0.01 --
Total Income From Operations 0.05 0.02 0.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.22 0.08 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.02 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.20 -0.06 --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.28 0.08 0.00
Depreciation 0.02 0.01 --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.17 0.31 0.05
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.44 -0.41 -0.04
Other Income 0.00 0.01 0.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.43 -0.40 0.23
Interest 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.43 -0.41 0.23
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.43 -0.41 0.23
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.43 -0.41 0.23
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.43 -0.41 0.23
Equity Share Capital 1.83 1.83 1.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.38 -2.22 1.97
Diluted EPS -2.38 -2.22 1.97
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.38 -2.22 1.97
Diluted EPS -2.38 -2.22 1.97
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Alan Scott Ind #Alan Scott Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Readymade Apparels
first published: Aug 16, 2022 01:44 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.