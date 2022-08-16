Alan Scott Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, up 211.98% Y-o-Y
August 16, 2022 / 01:54 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alan Scott Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in June 2022 up 211.98% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2022 down 286.09% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022 down 278.26% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021.
Alan Scott Ind shares closed at 121.30 on August 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given -32.80% returns over the last 6 months
|Alan Scott Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.05
|0.01
|0.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|0.01
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.05
|0.02
|0.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.22
|0.08
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.02
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.20
|-0.06
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.28
|0.08
|0.00
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.01
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.17
|0.31
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.44
|-0.41
|-0.04
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.01
|0.27
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.43
|-0.40
|0.23
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.43
|-0.41
|0.23
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.43
|-0.41
|0.23
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.43
|-0.41
|0.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.43
|-0.41
|0.23
|Equity Share Capital
|1.83
|1.83
|1.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.38
|-2.22
|1.97
|Diluted EPS
|-2.38
|-2.22
|1.97
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.38
|-2.22
|1.97
|Diluted EPS
|-2.38
|-2.22
|1.97
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited