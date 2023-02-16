 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Alan Scott Ind. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 73.67% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alan Scott Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 73.67% from Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 down 423.12% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 366.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

Alan Scott Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.28 0.04 1.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.28 0.04 1.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.00 0.00 0.01
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.20 0.02 0.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.12 0.23 0.12
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.10 0.12 0.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.16 -0.36 -0.07
Other Income -- -- 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.16 -0.36 -0.03
Interest 0.00 0.00 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.17 -0.36 -0.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.17 -0.36 -0.03
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.17 -0.36 -0.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.17 -0.36 -0.03
Equity Share Capital 1.83 1.83 1.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.92 -1.97 -0.18
Diluted EPS -0.92 -1.97 -0.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.92 -1.97 -0.18
Diluted EPS -0.92 -1.97 -0.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited