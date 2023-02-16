Alan Scott Ind. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 73.67% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alan Scott Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 73.67% from Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 down 423.12% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 366.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.
Alan Scott Ind. shares closed at 56.20 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -55.04% returns over the last 6 months and -69.70% over the last 12 months.
|
|Alan Scott Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.28
|0.04
|1.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.28
|0.04
|1.06
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.90
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.20
|0.02
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.12
|0.23
|0.12
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.10
|0.12
|0.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.16
|-0.36
|-0.07
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.16
|-0.36
|-0.03
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.17
|-0.36
|-0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.17
|-0.36
|-0.03
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.17
|-0.36
|-0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.17
|-0.36
|-0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|1.83
|1.83
|1.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.92
|-1.97
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.92
|-1.97
|-0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.92
|-1.97
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-0.92
|-1.97
|-0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited