Alan Scott Ind. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 73.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 73.67% from Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 down 423.12% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 366.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

Alan Scott Ind. shares closed at 56.20 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -55.04% returns over the last 6 months and -69.70% over the last 12 months.