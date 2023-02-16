English
    Alan Scott Ind. Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore, down 73.67% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Alan Scott Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 73.67% from Rs. 1.06 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 down 423.12% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 down 366.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

    Alan Scott Ind. shares closed at 56.20 on February 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -55.04% returns over the last 6 months and -69.70% over the last 12 months.

    Alan Scott Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.280.041.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.280.041.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.000.000.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.90
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.200.020.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.120.230.12
    Depreciation0.020.020.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.100.120.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.16-0.36-0.07
    Other Income----0.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.16-0.36-0.03
    Interest0.000.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.17-0.36-0.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.17-0.36-0.03
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.17-0.36-0.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.17-0.36-0.03
    Equity Share Capital1.831.831.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.92-1.97-0.18
    Diluted EPS-0.92-1.97-0.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.92-1.97-0.18
    Diluted EPS-0.92-1.97-0.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Alan Scott Ind #Alan Scott Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Feb 16, 2023 09:22 am