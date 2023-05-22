Alan Scott Ind. Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.22 crore, up 725.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.22 crore in March 2023 up 725.98% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2023 down 50.82% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 up 116.22% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022.

Alan Scott Ind. shares closed at 45.00 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.24% returns over the last 6 months and -67.86% over the last 12 months.