Alan Scott Ind. Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.22 crore, up 725.98% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alan Scott Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.22 crore in March 2023 up 725.98% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2023 down 50.82% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 up 116.22% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022.
Alan Scott Ind. shares closed at 45.00 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.24% returns over the last 6 months and -67.86% over the last 12 months.
|Alan Scott Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.22
|1.84
|0.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.01
|Total Income From Operations
|1.22
|1.84
|0.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.01
|0.00
|0.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.50
|2.05
|0.26
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.34
|-0.94
|-0.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.23
|0.24
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.37
|0.35
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.18
|0.41
|0.34
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.40
|-0.27
|-0.43
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.06
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.31
|-0.21
|-0.42
|Interest
|0.21
|0.20
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.53
|-0.41
|-0.44
|Exceptional Items
|-0.14
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.67
|-0.41
|-0.44
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.67
|-0.41
|-0.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.67
|-0.41
|-0.44
|Minority Interest
|--
|0.05
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.67
|-0.36
|-0.44
|Equity Share Capital
|1.83
|1.83
|1.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.67
|-2.23
|-2.43
|Diluted EPS
|-3.67
|-2.23
|-2.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.67
|-2.23
|-2.43
|Diluted EPS
|-3.67
|-2.23
|-2.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited