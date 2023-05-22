English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Alan Scott Ind. Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.22 crore, up 725.98% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alan Scott Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.22 crore in March 2023 up 725.98% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2023 down 50.82% from Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 up 116.22% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022.

    Alan Scott Ind. shares closed at 45.00 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.24% returns over the last 6 months and -67.86% over the last 12 months.

    Alan Scott Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.221.840.14
    Other Operating Income----0.01
    Total Income From Operations1.221.840.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.010.000.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.502.050.26
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.34-0.94-0.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.230.240.08
    Depreciation0.370.350.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.180.410.34
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.40-0.27-0.43
    Other Income0.090.060.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.31-0.21-0.42
    Interest0.210.200.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.53-0.41-0.44
    Exceptional Items-0.14----
    P/L Before Tax-0.67-0.41-0.44
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.67-0.41-0.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.67-0.41-0.44
    Minority Interest--0.05--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.67-0.36-0.44
    Equity Share Capital1.831.831.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.67-2.23-2.43
    Diluted EPS-3.67-2.23-2.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.67-2.23-2.43
    Diluted EPS-3.67-2.23-2.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Alan Scott Ind #Alan Scott Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 22, 2023 09:42 am