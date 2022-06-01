Alan Scott Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 46.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in March 2022 up 46.88% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022 down 1224.81% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022 down 1025% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

Alan Scott Ind shares closed at 146.95 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -36.62% returns over the last 6 months