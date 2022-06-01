Alan Scott Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 46.88% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alan Scott Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in March 2022 up 46.88% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022 down 1224.81% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022 down 1025% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.
Alan Scott Ind shares closed at 146.95 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -36.62% returns over the last 6 months
|
|Alan Scott Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.14
|1.06
|Other Operating Income
|0.01
|0.01
|Total Income From Operations
|0.15
|1.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.08
|0.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.26
|0.90
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.23
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.12
|Depreciation
|0.05
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.34
|0.10
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.43
|-0.06
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.42
|-0.03
|Interest
|0.02
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.44
|-0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.44
|-0.03
|Tax
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.44
|-0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.44
|-0.03
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.44
|-0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|1.83
|1.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.43
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-2.43
|-0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.43
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-2.43
|-0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited