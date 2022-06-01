 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Alan Scott Ind Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore, up 46.88% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 04:55 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alan Scott Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.15 crore in March 2022 up 46.88% from Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.44 crore in March 2022 down 1224.81% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2022 down 1025% from Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2021.

Alan Scott Ind shares closed at 146.95 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -36.62% returns over the last 6 months

Alan Scott Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.14 1.06
Other Operating Income 0.01 0.01
Total Income From Operations 0.15 1.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.08 0.01
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.26 0.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.23 0.00
Power & Fuel -- --
Employees Cost 0.08 0.12
Depreciation 0.05 0.00
Excise Duty -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- --
R & D Expenses -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- --
Other Expenses 0.34 0.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.43 -0.06
Other Income 0.01 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.42 -0.03
Interest 0.02 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.44 -0.03
Exceptional Items -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.44 -0.03
Tax -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.44 -0.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.44 -0.03
Minority Interest -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.44 -0.03
Equity Share Capital 1.83 1.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.43 -0.18
Diluted EPS -2.43 -0.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.43 -0.18
Diluted EPS -2.43 -0.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- --
Share Holding (%) -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 1, 2022 04:49 pm
