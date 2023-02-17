 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Alan Scott Ind. Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.84 crore, up 71.99% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alan Scott Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.84 crore in December 2022 up 71.99% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2022 down 1012.19% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 up 566.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

Alan Scott Industries
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.84 1.26 1.06
Other Operating Income -- -- 0.01
Total Income From Operations 1.84 1.26 1.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.00 0.00 0.01
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.05 1.21 0.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.94 -0.46 0.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.24 0.32 0.12
Depreciation 0.35 0.18 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.41 0.53 0.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.27 -0.52 -0.06
Other Income 0.06 0.05 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.21 -0.47 -0.03
Interest 0.20 0.08 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.41 -0.55 -0.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.41 -0.55 -0.03
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.41 -0.55 -0.03
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.41 -0.55 -0.03
Minority Interest 0.05 0.04 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.36 -0.51 -0.03
Equity Share Capital 1.83 1.83 1.83
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.23 -3.01 -0.18
Diluted EPS -2.23 -3.01 -0.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.23 -3.01 -0.18
Diluted EPS -2.23 -3.01 -0.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited