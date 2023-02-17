Alan Scott Ind. Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.84 crore, up 71.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.84 crore in December 2022 up 71.99% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2022 down 1012.19% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 up 566.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.