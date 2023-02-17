English
    Alan Scott Ind. Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.84 crore, up 71.99% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alan Scott Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.84 crore in December 2022 up 71.99% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2022 down 1012.19% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 up 566.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.

    Alan Scott Ind. shares closed at 56.85 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -54.52% returns over the last 6 months and -67.74% over the last 12 months.

    Alan Scott Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.841.261.06
    Other Operating Income----0.01
    Total Income From Operations1.841.261.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.000.000.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.051.210.90
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.94-0.460.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.240.320.12
    Depreciation0.350.180.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.410.530.10
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.27-0.52-0.06
    Other Income0.060.050.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.21-0.47-0.03
    Interest0.200.08--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.41-0.55-0.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.41-0.55-0.03
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.41-0.55-0.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.41-0.55-0.03
    Minority Interest0.050.04--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.36-0.51-0.03
    Equity Share Capital1.831.831.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.23-3.01-0.18
    Diluted EPS-2.23-3.01-0.18
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.23-3.01-0.18
    Diluted EPS-2.23-3.01-0.18
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

