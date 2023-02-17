Alan Scott Ind. Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.84 crore, up 71.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Alan Scott Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.84 crore in December 2022 up 71.99% from Rs. 1.07 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2022 down 1012.19% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2022 up 566.67% from Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2021.
Alan Scott Ind. shares closed at 56.85 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -54.52% returns over the last 6 months and -67.74% over the last 12 months.
|Alan Scott Industries
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.84
|1.26
|1.06
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|0.01
|Total Income From Operations
|1.84
|1.26
|1.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.05
|1.21
|0.90
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.94
|-0.46
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.24
|0.32
|0.12
|Depreciation
|0.35
|0.18
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.41
|0.53
|0.10
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.27
|-0.52
|-0.06
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.05
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.21
|-0.47
|-0.03
|Interest
|0.20
|0.08
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.41
|-0.55
|-0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.41
|-0.55
|-0.03
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.41
|-0.55
|-0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.41
|-0.55
|-0.03
|Minority Interest
|0.05
|0.04
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.36
|-0.51
|-0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|1.83
|1.83
|1.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.23
|-3.01
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-2.23
|-3.01
|-0.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.23
|-3.01
|-0.18
|Diluted EPS
|-2.23
|-3.01
|-0.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited