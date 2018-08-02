App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 02:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

AkzoNobel Q1 net profit up 5% at Rs 43 cr

Total income during the reported quarter stood at Rs 724.83 crore. It was Rs 728.61 crore during April-June, 2017-18, AkzoNobel said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Paints and coatings maker AkzoNobel India today reported 5.42 per cent increase in standalone net profit at Rs 43.51 crore for the April-June quarter. It had posted a net profit of Rs 41.27 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income during the reported quarter stood at Rs 724.83 crore. It was Rs 728.61 crore during April-June, 2017-18, AkzoNobel said in a BSE filing.

The company said revenue for June quarter 2017-18 is reported inclusive of excise duty while revenue for April-June of the current fiscal is reported net of GST.

"Reduction in GST rate for paints from 28 per cent to 18 per cent is expected to drive demand. Benefits arising from rate reduction are being passed on to the customers," AkzoNobel India Managing Director Jayakumar Krishnaswamy said.

Shares of AkzoNobel India were trading at Rs 1,860 apiece on BSE, up 0.24 per cent from the previous close.
First Published on Aug 2, 2018 02:45 pm

tags #AkzoNobel India #earnings #Results

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.