AkzoNobel India Q3 profit up 13% to Rs 87 crore

Revenue from operation for the quarter under review increased by 6.54 percent to Rs 774.64 crore from Rs 727.03 crore in the October-December period of the previous fiscal, AkzoNobel said in a BSE filing.

PTI
February 09, 2021 / 07:20 PM IST
 
 
Paints and coatings maker AkzoNobel India on Tuesday reported a 13.48 percent increase in profit to Rs 87.37 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 76.99 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Rajiv Rajgopal, Managing Director, Akzo Nobel India said the revival in the Indian economy as well as the festive demand helped drive revenue growth in paints, powder, marine and packaging coatings businesses.

Rajiv Rajgopal, Managing Director, Akzo Nobel India said the revival in the Indian economy as well as the festive demand helped drive revenue growth in paints, powder, marine and packaging coatings businesses.

"Segments like power and oil & gas were impacted, while real estate has started to see an uptick… The industry is seeing inflationary pressure due to rising raw material costs and we will evaluate as the situation evolves over a period of time,” he added.

The company’s board also recommended interim dividend of Rs 20 per equity share for the financial year 2020-21.

Shares of AkzoNobel settled 0.47 percent lower at Rs 2,260 apiece on BSE.
PTI
TAGS: #AkzoNobel India #Business #Results
first published: Feb 9, 2021 07:19 pm

Coronavirus Essential | India orders 14.5 million doses as campaign expands; Wuhan lab leak hypothesis highly unlikely, says WHO

