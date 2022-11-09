 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Akzo Nobel Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 926.17 crore, up 25.03% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:17 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Akzo Nobel India are:

Net Sales at Rs 926.17 crore in September 2022 up 25.03% from Rs. 740.79 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.40 crore in September 2022 up 17.33% from Rs. 55.74 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.23 crore in September 2022 up 13.52% from Rs. 97.98 crore in September 2021.

Akzo Nobel EPS has increased to Rs. 14.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.24 in September 2021.

Akzo Nobel shares closed at 2,106.35 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.40% returns over the last 6 months and 0.18% over the last 12 months.

Akzo Nobel India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 926.17 937.70 740.79
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 926.17 937.70 740.79
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 577.48 533.10 475.69
Purchase of Traded Goods 22.44 59.20 36.18
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -29.14 -20.20 -69.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 75.32 75.70 66.24
Depreciation 19.66 19.30 19.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 173.68 168.80 137.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 86.73 101.80 75.15
Other Income 4.84 4.10 3.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 91.57 105.90 78.27
Interest 3.36 2.40 2.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 88.21 103.50 75.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 88.21 103.50 75.31
Tax 22.81 26.60 19.57
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 65.40 76.90 55.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 65.40 76.90 55.74
Equity Share Capital 45.54 45.50 45.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.37 16.88 12.24
Diluted EPS 14.37 16.88 12.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.37 16.88 12.24
Diluted EPS 14.37 16.88 12.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:10 pm
