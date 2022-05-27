 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Akzo Nobel Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 867.10 crore, up 10.97% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 07:32 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Akzo Nobel India are:

Net Sales at Rs 867.10 crore in March 2022 up 10.97% from Rs. 781.35 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.60 crore in March 2022 up 0.51% from Rs. 74.22 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 124.30 crore in March 2022 up 4.03% from Rs. 119.49 crore in March 2021.

Akzo Nobel EPS has increased to Rs. 16.37 in March 2022 from Rs. 16.31 in March 2021.

Akzo Nobel shares closed at 1,730.20 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.56% returns over the last 6 months and -24.06% over the last 12 months.

Akzo Nobel India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 867.10 914.34 781.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 867.10 914.34 781.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 501.30 519.86 429.60
Purchase of Traded Goods 27.90 26.42 57.83
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.40 9.84 -40.70
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 73.30 63.78 65.02
Depreciation 19.20 19.02 18.91
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 155.80 166.58 155.87
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 100.00 108.84 94.83
Other Income 5.10 4.72 5.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 105.10 113.56 100.58
Interest 5.70 3.18 1.45
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 99.40 110.38 99.13
Exceptional Items 2.00 -- --
P/L Before Tax 101.40 110.38 99.13
Tax 26.80 26.56 24.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 74.60 83.82 74.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 74.60 83.82 74.22
Equity Share Capital 45.50 45.54 45.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.37 18.40 16.31
Diluted EPS 16.37 18.40 16.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.37 18.40 16.31
Diluted EPS 16.37 18.40 16.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 27, 2022 07:24 pm
