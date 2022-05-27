English
    Akzo Nobel Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 867.10 crore, up 10.97% Y-o-Y

    May 27, 2022 / 07:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Akzo Nobel India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 867.10 crore in March 2022 up 10.97% from Rs. 781.35 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.60 crore in March 2022 up 0.51% from Rs. 74.22 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 124.30 crore in March 2022 up 4.03% from Rs. 119.49 crore in March 2021.

    Akzo Nobel EPS has increased to Rs. 16.37 in March 2022 from Rs. 16.31 in March 2021.

    Akzo Nobel shares closed at 1,730.20 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -15.56% returns over the last 6 months and -24.06% over the last 12 months.

    Akzo Nobel India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations867.10914.34781.35
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations867.10914.34781.35
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials501.30519.86429.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods27.9026.4257.83
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.409.84-40.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost73.3063.7865.02
    Depreciation19.2019.0218.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses155.80166.58155.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax100.00108.8494.83
    Other Income5.104.725.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax105.10113.56100.58
    Interest5.703.181.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax99.40110.3899.13
    Exceptional Items2.00----
    P/L Before Tax101.40110.3899.13
    Tax26.8026.5624.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities74.6083.8274.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period74.6083.8274.22
    Equity Share Capital45.5045.5445.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.3718.4016.31
    Diluted EPS16.3718.4016.31
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.3718.4016.31
    Diluted EPS16.3718.4016.31
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    first published: May 27, 2022 07:24 pm
