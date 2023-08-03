Akzo Nobel Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 999.20 crore, up 6.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 999.20 crore in June 2023 up 6.56% from Rs. 937.70 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 109.90 crore in June 2023 up 42.91% from Rs. 76.90 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 170.30 crore in June 2023 up 36.02% from Rs. 125.20 crore in June 2022.

Akzo Nobel EPS has increased to Rs. 24.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 16.88 in June 2022.

Akzo Nobel shares closed at 2,781.05 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.62% returns over the last 6 months and 42.57% over the last 12 months.