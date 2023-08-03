English
    Akzo Nobel Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 999.20 crore, up 6.56% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 05:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Akzo Nobel India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 999.20 crore in June 2023 up 6.56% from Rs. 937.70 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 109.90 crore in June 2023 up 42.91% from Rs. 76.90 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 170.30 crore in June 2023 up 36.02% from Rs. 125.20 crore in June 2022.

    Akzo Nobel EPS has increased to Rs. 24.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 16.88 in June 2022.

    Akzo Nobel shares closed at 2,781.05 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 25.62% returns over the last 6 months and 42.57% over the last 12 months.

    Akzo Nobel India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations999.20951.40937.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations999.20951.40937.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials516.00490.00533.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods47.3076.1059.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks6.00-20.80-20.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost82.9072.9075.70
    Depreciation19.3022.5019.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses184.90178.50168.80
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax142.80132.20101.80
    Other Income8.206.104.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax151.00138.30105.90
    Interest3.405.702.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax147.60132.60103.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax147.60132.60103.50
    Tax37.7037.2026.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities109.9095.4076.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period109.9095.4076.90
    Equity Share Capital45.5045.5045.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS24.1220.9416.88
    Diluted EPS24.1220.9416.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS24.1220.9416.88
    Diluted EPS24.1220.9416.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Tags: #Akzo Nobel #Akzo Nobel India #Earnings First-Cut #Paints & Varnishes #Results
    first published: Aug 3, 2023 05:44 pm

