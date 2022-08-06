 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Akzo Nobel Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 937.70 crore, up 49.7% Y-o-Y

Aug 06, 2022 / 10:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Akzo Nobel India are:

Net Sales at Rs 937.70 crore in June 2022 up 49.7% from Rs. 626.38 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.90 crore in June 2022 up 1.3% from Rs. 75.91 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 125.20 crore in June 2022 up 24.86% from Rs. 100.27 crore in June 2021.

Akzo Nobel EPS has increased to Rs. 16.88 in June 2022 from Rs. 16.67 in June 2021.

Akzo Nobel shares closed at 1,905.00 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.13% returns over the last 6 months and -14.83% over the last 12 months.

Akzo Nobel India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 937.70 867.10 626.38
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 937.70 867.10 626.38
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 533.10 501.30 277.81
Purchase of Traded Goods 59.20 27.90 103.43
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -20.20 -10.40 -20.42
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 75.70 73.30 59.86
Depreciation 19.30 19.20 17.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 168.80 155.80 115.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 101.80 100.00 72.55
Other Income 4.10 5.10 9.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 105.90 105.10 82.28
Interest 2.40 5.70 2.69
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 103.50 99.40 79.59
Exceptional Items -- 2.00 --
P/L Before Tax 103.50 101.40 79.59
Tax 26.60 26.80 3.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 76.90 74.60 75.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 76.90 74.60 75.91
Equity Share Capital 45.50 45.50 45.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.88 16.37 16.67
Diluted EPS 16.88 16.37 16.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 16.88 16.37 16.67
Diluted EPS 16.88 16.37 16.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 6, 2022 10:44 am
