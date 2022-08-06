Akzo Nobel Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 937.70 crore, up 49.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 937.70 crore in June 2022 up 49.7% from Rs. 626.38 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 76.90 crore in June 2022 up 1.3% from Rs. 75.91 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 125.20 crore in June 2022 up 24.86% from Rs. 100.27 crore in June 2021.

Akzo Nobel EPS has increased to Rs. 16.88 in June 2022 from Rs. 16.67 in June 2021.

Akzo Nobel shares closed at 1,905.00 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.13% returns over the last 6 months and -14.83% over the last 12 months.