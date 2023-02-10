Akzo Nobel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 986.80 crore, up 7.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 986.80 crore in December 2022 up 7.92% from Rs. 914.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.40 crore in December 2022 up 16.2% from Rs. 83.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 155.30 crore in December 2022 up 17.14% from Rs. 132.58 crore in December 2021.

Akzo Nobel EPS has increased to Rs. 21.39 in December 2022 from Rs. 18.40 in December 2021.

Read More

Akzo Nobel shares closed at 2,221.95 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.74% returns over the last 6 months and 17.02% over the last 12 months.