App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 06:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Akzo Nobel Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 783.28 crore, up 10.01% Y-o-Y

Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Akzo Nobel India are:

Net Sales at Rs 783.28 crore in December 2018 up 10.01% from Rs. 711.99 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.38 crore in December 2018 down 26.93% from Rs. 82.63 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 110.96 crore in December 2018 down 5.32% from Rs. 117.20 crore in December 2017.

Akzo Nobel EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.26 in December 2018 from Rs. 17.71 in December 2017.

Akzo Nobel shares closed at 1,759.85 on January 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -5.19% returns over the last 6 months and -4.16% over the last 12 months.

Akzo Nobel India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'18 Sep'18 Dec'17
Net Sales/Income from operations 783.28 713.80 711.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 783.28 713.80 711.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 352.70 370.99 298.07
Purchase of Traded Goods 46.54 62.18 25.89
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 66.32 -26.05 83.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 62.78 67.48 63.97
Depreciation 16.50 15.30 14.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 153.77 174.00 141.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 84.67 49.90 84.71
Other Income 9.79 8.08 18.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 94.46 57.98 102.95
Interest 2.33 0.47 0.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 92.13 57.51 102.20
Exceptional Items 0.20 0.45 --
P/L Before Tax 92.33 57.96 102.20
Tax 31.95 21.21 22.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 60.38 36.75 79.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- 2.94
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 60.38 36.75 82.63
Equity Share Capital 45.54 45.54 46.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.26 8.01 17.71
Diluted EPS 13.26 8.01 17.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.26 8.01 17.71
Diluted EPS 13.26 8.01 17.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Feb 1, 2019 06:35 pm

tags #Akzo Nobel #Akzo Nobel India #Earnings First-Cut #Paints & Varnishes #Results

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.