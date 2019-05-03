App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 03, 2019 09:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Akzo Nobel India standalone Q4 profit at Rs 70.34 cr

Standalone total income from continuing operations for the quarter under consideration stood at Rs 720.79 crore, as compared with Rs 713.18 crore in the corresponding quarter year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Coatings company Akzo Nobel India on May 3 reported a standalone net profit of Rs 70.34 crore from continuing operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 46.17 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Akzo Nobel India said in a filing to the BSE.



Profit for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 stood at Rs 210.98 crore as against Rs 205.71 crore during the year-ago period.

Standalone total income of the company from continuing operations stood at Rs 2,960.57 crore for the fiscal year ended March this year. It was at Rs 2,836.63 crore during 2017-18.

After the conclusion of the sale transaction of speciality chemicals business during the quarter ended March 31, 2018, the company has only one segment viz. 'coatings', the company said.

Akzo Nobel India's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 24 per equity share for the financial year 2018-19, it said.

Shares of Akzo Nobel India on May 3 closed at Rs 1,667.25 per scrip on the BSE, down 2.14 per cent from its previous close.
First Published on May 3, 2019 09:07 pm

tags #Akzo Nobel India.Business #Market news #Results

