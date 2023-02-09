 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Akzo Nobel India Q3 net profit rises 16% to Rs 97.4 crore

PTI
Feb 09, 2023 / 08:29 PM IST

Its revenue from operations was up 7.91 per cent at Rs 986.8 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 914.4 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Akzo Nobel India Managing Director Rajiv Rajgopal said: "We have registered a topline growth of 8 per cent in the quarter led by a strong performance across the Coatings businesses....."

Paints and coatings maker Akzo Nobel India Ltd on Thursday reported a 16.22 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 97.4 crore in the third quarter ended December 2022 driven by margin management and operating efficiencies.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 83.8 crore in the October-December quarter last fiscal, Akzo Nobel India said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was up 7.91 per cent at Rs 986.8 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 914.4 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Akzo Nobel's total expenses were at Rs 867.6 crore, 7.28 per cent higher in the third quarter of FY22.