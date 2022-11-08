English
    Akzo Nobel Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 926.17 crore, up 25.03% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Akzo Nobel India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 926.17 crore in September 2022 up 25.03% from Rs. 740.79 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.40 crore in September 2022 up 17.37% from Rs. 55.72 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.23 crore in September 2022 up 13.53% from Rs. 97.97 crore in September 2021.

    Akzo Nobel EPS has increased to Rs. 14.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.24 in September 2021.

    Akzo Nobel shares closed at 2,105.20 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.33% returns over the last 6 months and 0.13% over the last 12 months.

    Akzo Nobel India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations926.17937.70740.79
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations926.17937.70740.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials577.48533.10475.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods22.4459.2036.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-29.14-20.20-69.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost75.5376.0066.44
    Depreciation19.6519.3019.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses173.47168.50136.86
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax86.74101.8075.14
    Other Income4.844.103.11
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax91.58105.9078.25
    Interest3.372.402.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax88.21103.5075.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax88.21103.5075.30
    Tax22.8126.6019.57
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities65.4076.9055.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period65.4076.9055.72
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates65.4076.9055.72
    Equity Share Capital45.5445.5045.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.3716.8812.24
    Diluted EPS14.3716.8812.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.3716.8812.24
    Diluted EPS14.3716.8812.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
