Akzo Nobel Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 926.17 crore, up 25.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 926.17 crore in September 2022 up 25.03% from Rs. 740.79 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.40 crore in September 2022 up 17.37% from Rs. 55.72 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.23 crore in September 2022 up 13.53% from Rs. 97.97 crore in September 2021.

Akzo Nobel EPS has increased to Rs. 14.37 in September 2022 from Rs. 12.24 in September 2021.

Akzo Nobel shares closed at 2,105.20 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.33% returns over the last 6 months and 0.13% over the last 12 months.