    Akzo Nobel Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 951.40 crore, up 9.72% Y-o-Y

    May 24, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Akzo Nobel India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 951.40 crore in March 2023 up 9.72% from Rs. 867.10 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 95.40 crore in March 2023 up 27.71% from Rs. 74.70 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 160.80 crore in March 2023 up 29.26% from Rs. 124.40 crore in March 2022.

    Akzo Nobel EPS has increased to Rs. 20.94 in March 2023 from Rs. 16.39 in March 2022.

    Akzo Nobel shares closed at 2,507.85 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.71% returns over the last 6 months and 41.25% over the last 12 months.

    Akzo Nobel India
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations951.40986.80867.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations951.40986.80867.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials490.00480.60501.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods76.1043.9027.90
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-20.8077.40-10.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost73.1076.5073.50
    Depreciation22.5021.1019.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses178.30165.50155.50
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax132.20121.80100.10
    Other Income6.1012.405.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax138.30134.20105.20
    Interest5.702.605.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax132.60131.6099.50
    Exceptional Items----2.00
    P/L Before Tax132.60131.60101.50
    Tax37.2034.2026.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities95.4097.4074.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period95.4097.4074.70
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates95.4097.4074.70
    Equity Share Capital45.5045.5045.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.9421.3916.39
    Diluted EPS20.9421.3916.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.9421.3916.39
    Diluted EPS20.9421.3916.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 24, 2023 11:22 am