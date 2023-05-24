Akzo Nobel Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 951.40 crore, up 9.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 951.40 crore in March 2023 up 9.72% from Rs. 867.10 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 95.40 crore in March 2023 up 27.71% from Rs. 74.70 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 160.80 crore in March 2023 up 29.26% from Rs. 124.40 crore in March 2022.

Akzo Nobel EPS has increased to Rs. 20.94 in March 2023 from Rs. 16.39 in March 2022.

Akzo Nobel shares closed at 2,507.85 on May 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 6.71% returns over the last 6 months and 41.25% over the last 12 months.