Akzo Nobel Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 986.80 crore, up 7.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 986.80 crore in December 2022 up 7.92% from Rs. 914.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.40 crore in December 2022 up 16.2% from Rs. 83.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 155.30 crore in December 2022 up 17.15% from Rs. 132.57 crore in December 2021.