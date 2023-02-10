 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Akzo Nobel Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 986.80 crore, up 7.92% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 10:39 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Akzo Nobel India are:

Net Sales at Rs 986.80 crore in December 2022 up 7.92% from Rs. 914.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.40 crore in December 2022 up 16.2% from Rs. 83.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 155.30 crore in December 2022 up 17.15% from Rs. 132.57 crore in December 2021.

Akzo Nobel India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 986.80 926.17 914.34
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 986.80 926.17 914.34
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 480.60 577.48 519.86
Purchase of Traded Goods 43.90 22.44 26.42
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 77.40 -29.14 9.84
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 76.50 75.53 63.98
Depreciation 21.10 19.65 19.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 165.50 173.47 166.39
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 121.80 86.74 108.82
Other Income 12.40 4.84 4.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 134.20 91.58 113.54
Interest 2.60 3.37 3.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 131.60 88.21 110.38
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 131.60 88.21 110.38
Tax 34.20 22.81 26.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 97.40 65.40 83.82
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 97.40 65.40 83.82
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 97.40 65.40 83.82
Equity Share Capital 45.50 45.54 45.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.39 14.37 18.40
Diluted EPS 21.39 14.37 18.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 21.39 14.37 18.40
Diluted EPS 21.39 14.37 18.40
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited